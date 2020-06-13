Your Guide To Alternative Cancer Treatments

More cancer patients are turning to alternative therapies than you think.

According to a 2019 study from the UT Southwestern Medical Center, about one-third of cancer patients actually use complementary and alternative treatments.

A cancer diagnosis typically requires conventional treatment methods like chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Cancer patients, however, usually have a hard time with traditional therapies.

While some of them stick to chemotherapy, etc., many patients are actively seeking alternative cancer treatment not only to get relief from the symptoms of the disease but also to improve their quality of life, at the very least.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and you want to give complementary and alternative treatments a try, here’s a list that can serve as your guide.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is proving to be good at providing relief from the nausea that patients typically suffer after chemotherapy. Aside from nausea, acupuncture may also help relieve some of the pain cancer patients feel.

Originating in China 3,000 years ago, acupuncture—which involves the insertion of needles at specific points in the body—is now widely used in the West. Many doctors—oncologists included—have no issues with patients undergoing acupuncture. Some may even know of a reliable, licensed practitioner, so try asking your doctor for recommendations.

Diet-based Treatments

The Ketogenic diet, Alkaline diet, the Budwig Protocol, the macrobiotic diet, and Vitamin C Chelation are some of the diet-based treatments focused on getting cancer patients to eat better to help them fight the disease. Though the research on their results is mixed, a healthy diet has the potential to prolong life for cancer patients and cancer survivors alike.

Meditation

Having cancer brings on incredible levels of stress. Meditation is an effective stress reliever and a very safe one at that. The deep focus on positive thoughts, deep breathing, and relaxation relieves anxiety as well. Meditation is something you can do on your own or with a class.

Oxygen Therapies

Raising oxygen levels in the body has long been used as an alternative treatment for cancer. It works under the premise that cells die or become cancerous when the body has low oxygen levels. Some studies also say that a combination of oxygen therapy and chemotherapy can slow cancer.

Myers’ Cocktail

Myers’ Cocktail has been around since the 1960s and is believed to help with cancer and various medical conditions. Named after its creator Dr. John Myers, Myers’ Cocktail is a mixture of nutrients that a patient receives intravenously intending to flood the body’s cells with nutrition.

Immunotherapy

Also referred to as biologic therapy, immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that fights cancer by boosting the patient’s natural defenses. It is showing potential as a treatment that slows cancer growth or stopping it altogether.

There are several types of immunotherapy that a cancer patient can try, like taking immune checkpoint inhibitors, getting administered treatment vaccines, and undergoing T-cell transfer therapy.

Mistletoe Extract

It may be derived from a plant classified as poisonous and semi-parasitic, but mistletoe extract has been a popular natural cancer treatment in Europe for years, particularly in German-speaking countries.

According to several studies and clinical evaluations, some of the components in mistletoe extract are believed to be effective at stimulating a patient’s immune system to fight cancer. Patients who get a mistletoe extract injection also started feeling better, with improved skin color and more energy.

Biomagnetic Therapy

Biomagnetic therapy involves the placement of magnets over areas of the body where cancer cells are present, with the idea that doing so will hinder the growth and development of cancer cells as they disrupt the unhealthy environment in which they typically thrive.

While you have every right to decide to go for alternative cancer treatments on your own, it would be great if you can discuss it with your medical team. Many oncologists are actually open to such therapies, especially when they complement the conventional treatments they administer to you.

