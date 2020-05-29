Young Amputee Warns of Lawn Mower Dangers

MAY 27, 2020 – At the age of 2, Adam Kingsmill lost his right leg below the knee when he ran into the path of a riding lawn mower in his backyard. He was enrolled in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program after his accident, and now at 20 years old, uses his experience to pass on an essential and possibly life-saving lesson to other children – PLAYSAFE!

Every year, The War Amps CHAMP Program sees children enrol due to lawn mower accidents. “With lawn cutting season here, I want everyone to know that kids should not ride, operate or play near lawn mowers,” says Adam. “I accept who I am today, but I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I did. Accidents can happen in a split second.”

Denise Swedlo, a War Amps Regional Representative, lost her right arm and part of her left hand at the age of 2, also in a lawn mower accident. “Lawn mowers are tools, not toys,” says Denise. “The War Amps believes that no one is better qualified to deliver the safety message than amputees who know what it is like to lose a limb in an accident. We hope that stories, like mine and Adam’s, will prevent even just one child from being injured.”

The War Amps video, Lawn Mowers Are Mean Machines, focuses on the dangers of lawn mowers and is a valuable resource for families and educators. It can be viewed at waramps.ca/playsafe.

Lawn Mowers are “Mean Machines”

