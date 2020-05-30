Wild Okotoks! Calgary Wildlife Presents ‘Marvelous Misfits’

Sunday, May 31st at 1pm

Alberta is home to many unique wildlife species that have unusual and interesting adaptations. Join us for this unique webinar with Calgary Wildlife where you will get to virtually meet their educational skunk, Oliver, as you learn about how our most maligned species are actually important and valuable contributors to our ecosystem. Separate fact from fiction as you learn about the marvelous adaptations of some of nature’s most misunderstood and maligned species: skunks, porcupines, bats and magpies!

Join us to learn more about these misunderstood animals at our first Environment Week webinar. All attendees will be entered to win an Okotoks t-shirt and Frisbee!

