Whole Wheat Banana Pancakes – Light, Fluffy and Perfect

Let’s make the whole wheat banana pancakes in this cozy season as this super delicious recipe yields gloriously fluffy pancakes.

Moreover, these whole wheat banana pancakes have more substance than any other pancake on average. These pancakes can fuel you until lunchtime. Again, you can also add some extra protein and fiber to the pancakes by adding some peanut butter to the pancakes.

These wonderful and super delicious tasty pancakes are ideal meals for lazy weekends. You can make actually double the batch and store extras for later. You can easily reheat them and enjoy for busy weekday breakfasts as well.

How To Make Banana Pancakes

These banana pancakes are so easy to make – as you just need a griddle for pancakes and some common ingredients to make the best ever delicious whole wheat banana pancakes in your kitchen. Serve immediately to enjoy the best out of it or, keep them warm in a Breville bov450xl oven (my favorite kitchen unit) at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for later.

VARIATIONS FOR THE RECIPE:

Make It Vegan: See above – use maple syrup instead of honey and omit the egg.

Make It Gluten-Free: Instead of whole wheat flour – use gluten-free all-purpose flour blend.

Make It Egg-Free: It’s so easy – guess what? Simply omit the egg from the ingredients list.

Milk Options: In this banana pancake recipe – you can use nut milk (macadamia milk, almond milk or cashew milk), cow’s milk, coconut milk, or soy milk as well.

Make It Dairy Free: To make the recipe dairy-free – use non-dairy milk and coconut oil instead of butter.

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp baking powder – not soda

2/3 cup milk of choice

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 large egg

1 cup of regular whole wheat flour or white whole wheat flour

¼ tsp fine sea salt

2 tbsp unsalted butter or coconut oil – melted

½ cup of a ripe banana (about 1 big banana) and one more banana for slicing on top

2 tbsp honey or maple syrup

½ tsp of vanilla extract

For toppings (optional): peanut butter or almond butter, maple syrup or honey, and sliced banana.

DIRECTIONS:

Use a medium-size bowl and add cinnamon, flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk to combined properly. Now, you need to preheat your electric skillet to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Use another smaller size bowl and combine vanilla, maple syrup, milk, egg, butter, and mashed banana and whisk them to blend completely. Now mix the liquid mixture into the flour mixture and stir until combined.

But if you don’t have an electric skillet – then you can use the nonstick griddle or cast-iron skillet and prepare it by heating over medium-low heat. Once the surface is hot enough – you are ready to make your pancakes. You may need to use additional coconut oil or butter to oil the surface of the skillet lightly. (If you are using non-stick griddle – then you don’t need to oil the surface.)

Now, use a 1/3 measuring cup to scoop the batter on the griddle – make sure you leave some space around each pancake for expansion. Cook until you see small bubbles at the edges of the pancakes and it will take around 3 minutes. Now flip the pancakes and cook for additional 90 seconds (both the sides will turn golden brown.)

Now do it with the rest of the batter, adjust the heat and add more oil or butter if necessary.

Serve the super delicious pancakes immediately to enjoy the best out of it or keep warm in an oven over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Top individual servings sliced banana and/or spread of almond or peanut butter – and use honey or maple syrup on the side if desired.

You can also keep the rest of the pancakes for up to 3 days in the refrigerator. Well, it can also be frozen for up to 3 months as well. Before heating the pancakes gently in the microwave – stack & wrap them in a paper towel first.

I hope you like the whole wheat banana pancake recipe and now you know how to make it super delicious so that your children become a fan of the magic of your hands. And if you have made the pancakes – then please share how it turned out.