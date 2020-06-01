Water Safety Tips from the High River Fire Department

HIGH RIVER, AB: Spending time by rivers, streams, and lakes is a popular way to cool when the weather gets warmer. The High River Fire Department has some safety tips to keep you, your family, and friends safe while enjoying the water.

Wearing a proper fitting personal flotation device or lifejacket can reduce the chance of drowning and will help protect you should water levels drastically change.

If you are planning on floating down the river:

Make sure to let someone know where you are starting and where you are ending

Give them the approximate time of your return

Always float with a buddy and take water to stay hydrated.

The Fire Department cautions against jumping into rivers and lakes as the water may not be deep enough and there may be rocks and debris hidden below the surface. Never underestimate the power of water currents which can vary with location and depth.

When in or near the water, you may not feel the effects of the sun. Here are some ways to stay safe and avoid sun burns, heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Stay hydrated

Use sunscreen, re-apply as necessary

Wear a hat

Take regular breaks from the sun. Use an umbrella or look for shade under a tree.

DO NOT drink alcohol around water!

Before you head out, check for river advisories and updated water flows at highriver.ca