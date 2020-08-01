Visiting Banff: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information

Updated 2 p.m. July 28, 2020

In an effort to contain the COVID-19 spread and protect the health, safety and well-being of residents and visitors to the Town of Banff, non-medical masks will be mandatory within enclosed public spaces as well as within the Town’s pedestrian zone of the 100 and 200 Blocks of Banff Avenue and Caribou Street effective July 31, 2020.

An outbreak of respiratory illness, now known to be caused by a novel (new) coronavirus, was first identified on December 31, 2019. The novel coronavirus disease has been given the name COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the global outbreak a pandemic

Alberta Health Services (AHS) reports one active case of COVID-19 in Banff, with the total of four cases recorded in Banff to date as being recovered. AHS has contacted all people who were in contact with individuals who tested positive and directed the individuals to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Everyone in Banff must follow health protocols to stop the spread and behave as if there are more local cases, and as if you are infected and need to stop the spread to others.

All individuals and businesses in Banff are to sign up for emergency alerts from the Town of Banff, in the event broad-based communications is required.

Banff has safely opened its doors to welcome visitors to the townsite with all health and safety restrictions in place. There are still limited services, with about 50% of local businesses open with some level of service.