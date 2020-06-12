Virtual Physician Visits to Become Permanent

Effective immediately, new billing codes for “virtual” patient visits via telephone and video calls introduced for the pandemic will become permanent.

Calgary Foothills PCN

In March, government introduced new and expanded billing codes for virtual care to aid in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Virtual care has been an important part of our COVID-19 response, protecting patients, doctors, and clinic staff by providing an alternative to office visits that avoids the risk of contact with the virus. These visits have proved their value, so we’re making them permanent, to allow physicians and patients to keep using them as appropriate while being fairly compensated.” ~Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

All existing rules for virtual care codes remain in place.

Quick facts