Vendor Evaluation Ensures Value for Albertans

A new vendor evaluation program will ensure quality work from housing contractors and consultants, and value for Alberta taxpayers.

The evaluation program will better track vendor performance to ensure the delivery of quality housing for seniors and other Albertans with low income is on time and on budget. Timely feedback will ensure vendors identify and address issues early. Evaluation results will be valuable when considering vendors for future contracts.

The formal process will evaluate the performance of vendors granted contracts by the Alberta Social Housing Corporation.

“Our ability to track, analyze and manage the performance of a vendor will ensure fairness and help us mitigate risks and enable improvement throughout the term of contracts. The program will help us deliver high-quality housing for seniors and other Albertans with low income, and provide prudent fiscal management of public funds.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“The Alberta Construction Association applauds Alberta Seniors and Housing for adopting the vendor performance framework developed by Alberta Infrastructure with industry input. Consistent rules and reporting reduce red tape and costs. Seniors and Housing is a good business partner.”Ken Gibson, executive director, Alberta Construction Association

Quick facts

Beginning in June, the vendor performance management program will be used to evaluate planning, design and major construction contracts.

The program will be reviewed annually.

