Update 99: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

June 30 at 6:15 p.m.
In total, 7,407 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. Hospitalization rates remain low with 41 people in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 41 additional cases bring the number of total active cases to 547.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 232 active cases and 5,008 recovered
- South zone: 28 active cases and 1,271 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 246 active cases and 767 recovered
- North zone: 36 active cases and 260 recovered
- Central zone: four active cases and 88 recovered
- One active case and 13 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 789 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 449,451 tests on 395,713 Albertans, with 7,198 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are no new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 154: 112 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 15 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 21 active cases and 733 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 117 facility residents have died.
Daily case updates
- There will be no COVID-19 update on Canada Day. The online case numbers will be updated on July 2.
- Daily case numbers will now be updated every weekday and paused on holidays and weekends.
- Weekend and holiday case numbers will be reported the next available business day.
- Daily breakdowns of the data will continue to keep Albertans fully informed. Government will alert Albertans if urgent developments occur on a weekend.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.