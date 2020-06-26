Update 98: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

  • June 26, 2020
June 25 at 6 p.m.

Hospitalization rates remain low with 38 people in hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care. In total, 7,191 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Latest updates

  • 26 new cases bring the number of total active cases to 506.
  • Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
    • Calgary zone: 207 active cases and 4,919 recovered
    • South zone: 23 active cases and 1,258 recovered
    • Edmonton zone: 237 active cases and 673 recovered
    • North zone: 33 active cases and 243 recovered
    • Central zone: three active cases and 86 recovered
    • Three active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
    • Additional information, including case totals, is online.
  • To date, 743 cases have an unknown exposure.
  • So far, labs have performed 415,716 tests on 367,935 Albertans, with 6,363 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
  • There is one new death to report.
    • Total number of deaths is 154: 112 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 15 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
  • There are 22 active cases and 723 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 117 facility residents have died.

Note: Updated data will be posted online daily.

Quick facts

  • Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
    • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
  • Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
  • The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Related information

