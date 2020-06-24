Update 97: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

June 23 at 5 p.m.
Hospitalization rates remain low with 37 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 7,096 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Latest updates
- 45 new cases bring the total number of active cases to 532.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 230 active cases and 4,876 recovered
- South zone: 22 active cases and 1,258 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 236 active cases and 635 recovered
- North zone: 36 active cases and 230 recovered
- Central zone: three active cases and 85 recovered
- Five active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- To date, 736 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 402,837 tests on 357,139 Albertans, with 6,537 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are no new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 153: 112 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 14 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 25 active cases and 718 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 117 facility residents have died.
Quick facts
