  • June 24, 2020
  • Last Update June 24, 2020 3:43 pm
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Update 97: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 6 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

June 23 at 5 p.m.

Hospitalization rates remain low with 37 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 7,096 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Latest updates

  • 45 new cases bring the total number of active cases to 532.
  • Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
    • Calgary zone: 230 active cases and 4,876 recovered
    • South zone: 22 active cases and 1,258 recovered
    • Edmonton zone: 236 active cases and 635 recovered
    • North zone: 36 active cases and 230 recovered
    • Central zone: three active cases and 85 recovered
    • Five active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
    • Additional information, including case totals, is online.
  • To date, 736 cases have an unknown exposure.
  • So far, labs have performed 402,837 tests on 357,139 Albertans, with 6,537 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
  • There are no new deaths to report.
    • Total number of deaths is 153: 112 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 14 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
  • There are 25 active cases and 718 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 117 facility residents have died.

Note: Updated data is posted online daily. The next situation update will be on June 25.

Quick facts

  • Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
    • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
  • Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
  • The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Related information

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Grassroots

Introducing Flourish Gin by Eau Claire Distillery –…

  • June 24, 2020
Lifestyle

Scotts Canada Gro for Good Garden and Green…

  • June 24, 2020
Lifestyle

Protecting Albertans from Metal Theft

  • June 24, 2020

Leave a Reply