Update 96: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

June 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Hospitalization rates remain low with 39 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,961 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Latest updates
- 46 new cases bring the number of total active cases to 512.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 233 active cases and 4,818 recovered
- South zone: 30 active cases and 1,248 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 211 active cases and 569 recovered
- North zone: 32 active cases and 229 recovered
- Central zone: three active cases and 85 recovered
- Three active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 685 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 373,724 tests on 332,766 Albertans, with 9,054 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are no new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 152: 111 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 14 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 26 active cases and 708 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
Note: Updated data will be posted online daily. The next situation update will be on Tuesday, June 23. Situation reports will be produced only on days Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health provides an update.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.