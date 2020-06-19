  • June 19, 2020
Update 95: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

June 18 at 5 p.m.

Hospitalization rates remain low with 34 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,938 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

Latest updates

  • 49 new cases bring the number of total active cases to 489.
  • Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
    • Calgary zone: 222 active cases and 4,810 recovered
    • South zone: 30 active cases and 1,247 recovered
    • Edmonton zone: 200 active cases and 556 recovered
    • North zone: 33 active cases and 228 recovered
    • Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered
    • Two active cases and 12 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
    • Additional information, including case totals, is online.
  • To date, 669 cases have an unknown exposure.
  • So far, labs have performed 364,729 tests on 324,964 Albertans, with 7,990 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
  • There is one new death to report.
    • Deaths total 152: 111 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 14 in the Edmonton zone; 10 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
  • There are 30 active cases and 706 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.

Quick facts

  • Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
    • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
  • Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
  • The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

