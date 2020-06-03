Update 81: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta

June 2 at 4:45 p.m.

Hospitalization rates remain low with 51 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,537 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. No additional deaths have been reported.

Testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Latest updates

13 new cases bring the number of total active cases to 377.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province: Calgary zone: 288 active cases and 4,509 recovered South zone: 25 active cases and 1,205 recovered Edmonton zone: 45 active cases and 502 recovered North zone: 17 active cases and 213 recovered Central zone: zero active cases and 97 recovered Two active cases and 11 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed Additional information, including case totals, is online.

To date, 667 cases have an unknown exposure.

So far, labs have performed 266,301 tests on 240,477 Albertans, with 3,227 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

Deaths total 143: 104 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 13 in the Edmonton zone; nine in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.

There are 62 active cases and 664 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.

Coutts border crossing

Enhanced border screening measures are in place at the Alberta/U.S. border crossing at Coutts; it is the busiest in the province and is open 24 hours.

Travellers entering Alberta must stop at a provincial checkpoint near the Vehicle Inspection Station, complete an isolation questionnaire and undergo a temperature check. Essential economic travel will not be disrupted.

All travellers are encouraged to download the ABTraceTogether app.

Similar checkpoints are at the Calgary and Edmonton airports.

Access to justice

The process for criminal voir dires and other pre-trial applications involving Criminal Code offences has been updated. More information can be found at Alberta Courts

Dispute resolution service available for mobile home landlords and tenants

Condominium corporations can now access their reserve funds to cover operating shortfalls resulting from non-payment of condo fees by owners, provided specific requirements are met.

In case of a declared emergency such as COVID-19, mobile home site tenants and landlords can access the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service for urgent matters related to site possession and termination of tenancy. Other mobile home tenancy disputes, such as return of security deposits, will be heard in the fall as scheduled. For more information, visit alberta.ca.

Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch

The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces, and sector-specific guidelines for those able to open in stage one of relaunch. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.

Businesses and locations can access a template on that web page to help them plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection.

Completion of this template is voluntary.

Next updates

The next media availability with the chief medical officer of health will be held on June 3.

Situation reports continue to be distributed daily.

Albertans downloading tracer app

The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.

Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in.

The app does not track the user’s physical location and does not use GPS. Protecting privacy is paramount; all contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.

Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy. More information and links to download the app are online.

The app currently has 197,604 registered users.

