Update 105: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta (July 27 at 5 p.m.)

Latest updates

  • 91 additional cases were identified on July 26, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,430.
    • 103 cases were reported on July 25.
    • 110 cases were reported on July 24.
  • Cases in all zones across the province reflect changes over the last 72 hours:
    • Calgary zone: 730 active cases and 5,533 recovered
    • South zone: 142 active cases and 1,441 recovered
    • Edmonton zone: 279 active cases and 1,241 recovered
    • North zone: 110 active cases and 383 recovered
    • Central zone: 162 active cases and 156 recovered
    • Seven active cases and 20 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
    • Additional information, including case totals, is online.
  • To date, 1,516 cases have an unknown exposure.
  • There were 7,428 tests completed in the last 24 hours and 27,893 over the last 72 hours. So far, labs have performed 651,335 tests on 547,785 Albertans.
  • Since July 23, eight new deaths have been reported in the province.
    • Total number of deaths is 186: 115 in the Calgary zone; 37 in the Edmonton zone; 17 in the North zone; 16 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
  • There are 88 active cases and 791 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 135 facility residents have died.
Dr Deena Hinshaw

Quick facts

  • Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
    • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
  • Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
  • The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

