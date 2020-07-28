Update 105: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta (July 27 at 5 p.m.)

Latest updates
- 91 additional cases were identified on July 26, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,430.
- 103 cases were reported on July 25.
- 110 cases were reported on July 24.
- Cases in all zones across the province reflect changes over the last 72 hours:
- Calgary zone: 730 active cases and 5,533 recovered
- South zone: 142 active cases and 1,441 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 279 active cases and 1,241 recovered
- North zone: 110 active cases and 383 recovered
- Central zone: 162 active cases and 156 recovered
- Seven active cases and 20 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 1,516 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 7,428 tests completed in the last 24 hours and 27,893 over the last 72 hours. So far, labs have performed 651,335 tests on 547,785 Albertans.
- Since July 23, eight new deaths have been reported in the province.
- Total number of deaths is 186: 115 in the Calgary zone; 37 in the Edmonton zone; 17 in the North zone; 16 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 88 active cases and 791 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 135 facility residents have died.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.