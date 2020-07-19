Update 102: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta (July 16 at 6 p.m.)

In total, 8,142 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. Hospitalization rates remain low with 69 people in hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 120 additional cases have been identified in the last 24 hours and the total number of active cases is now 807.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 362 active cases and 5,272 recovered
- South zone: 90 active cases and 1,361 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 217 active cases and 1,072 recovered
- North zone: 55 active cases and 328 recovered
- Central zone: 75 active cases and 92 recovered
- Eight active cases and 17 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 1,051 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 560,493 tests on 481,161 Albertans, with 8,211 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are two new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 165: 112 in the Calgary zone; 22 in the Edmonton zone; 17 in the North zone; 13 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 39 active cases and 758 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 119 facility residents have died.
Daily case updates
- Daily case numbers are now updated every weekday and paused on holidays and weekends.
- Weekend and holiday case numbers are reported the next available business day.
- Daily breakdowns of the data will continue to keep Albertans fully informed. Government will alert Albertans if urgent developments occur on a weekend.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.