Update 101: COVID-19 Pandemic in Alberta (July 14 at 5 p.m.)

In total, 8,048 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. Hospitalization rates remain low with 55 people in hospital, 13 of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 86 additional cases bring the number of total active cases to 701.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 295 active cases and 5,250 recovered
- South zone: 104 active cases and 1,315 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 198 active cases and 1,055 recovered
- North zone: 50 active cases and 321 recovered
- Central zone: 48 active cases and 92 recovered
- Six active cases and 15 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 966 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 545,902 tests on 470,871 Albertans, with 5,801 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are two new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 163: 112 in the Calgary zone; 21 in the Edmonton zone; 17 in the North zone; 12 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 22 active cases and 754 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 119 facility residents have died.
Daily case updates
- Daily case numbers are now updated every weekday and paused on holidays and weekends.
- Weekend and holiday case numbers are reported the next available business day.
- Daily breakdowns of the data will continue to keep Albertans fully informed. Government will alert Albertans if urgent developments occur on a weekend.
Misericordia Hospital
- Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital remains closed to new patients because of a COVID-19 outbreak: 17 patients and 17 staff have tested positive. There have been no new cases since July 11.
- Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health are monitoring the situation. For updates, please visit covenanthealth.ca.
Access to justice
- With court sittings relaunched provincewide, the Court of Queen’s Bench suspended the pandemic closure’s emergency/urgent hearing request process; requests now are directed to the court’s remote regular (morning) chambers.
- The Court of Queen’s Bench will hold some short hearings in July and August for judge-alone criminal trials via WebEx video and in-person, in courtrooms with COVID precautions.
- The Court of Queen’s Bench and provincial court are increasing in-person hearings. Everyone entering an Alberta courthouse must wear a face mask.
- Details on these three developments are at albertacourts.ca.
Alberta’s recovery plan
- Alberta has launched a recovery plan to create jobs, accelerate economic diversification and ensure a strong future for our economy.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the website can help businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app currently has 224,995 registered users.
- Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.