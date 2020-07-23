UFA Rural Communities Foundation Grant Available

The UFA Rural Communities Foundation is pleased to present the 2020 Rural Communities Foundation Grant, which will award up to $100,000.

Communities are encouraged to apply for a minimum of $10,000, up to a total of $100,000 for projects that support recreational, educational and cultural facilities and programs. Applications will be accepted from June 12 until August 31, 2020, with the winners announced in October during Co-operatives in Canada week.

How to Apply

Review the Grant Rules (PDF 134 KB).

Download the Grant Request (PDF 279 KB)

Fill it in and submit by the deadline to:

Mail or in person – Attention UFA RCF, 700, 4838 Richard Road SW, Calgary, AB T3E 6L1

OR

Email to info@rcfufa.com

Who Can Apply

Registered charities

Registered non-profit organizations

Community service co-operatives

All projects must be completed within a two-year period and be located in a community that has a UFA presence within 200 kilometres.

There is no one-size-fits all charitable organization and the foundation has allowed a variety of organizations to apply for this grant.

If your organization is a federal charitable organization, a non-profit entity under the Alberta Society Act, or similar legislation, a Canadian non-profit organization in partnership with a municipal government, or a community service-oriented co-operative formed under the Alberta Co-operatives act, or similar legislation, your group is eligible to apply.

Groups ineligible for funding include:

Religious or politically affiliated organizations

Those that do not inclusively benefit members of their community

Those promoting projects that will have adverse environmental impacts, to be determined by RCF in its sole discretion

Third-party fundraising campaigns and professional solicitors

Guidelines

Projects must align with one of the three funding categories of Recreational, Educational Events and Activities, or Cultural Facilities and Programs

Are a capital project

Are planned to be available and accessible for community use

Have a demonstrated need and show positive impact within the community

The mandate of the foundation is to improve the sustainability of farmers and ranchers in Alberta. The foundation is looking to fund projects with a focus on recreational and cultural facilities and programs. Projects must not duplicate existing services.

Once the project is complete, the organizers must provide an opportunity for permanent signage of the foundation near the project.

Funding cannot be used for the following:

Program operating expenses

Ongoing program delivery

Hosting annual events/conferences

Advertising or marketing costs

Travel, accommodations and/or meal expenses

Fundraising activities or salaries

Debt retirement

Emergency funding

Tips for Applying

Describe how the project will benefit your community.

Explain who will use and have access to your project

There are no shortage of worthwhile projects that require much-needed funding in rural Alberta. To make your project stand out, paint a visual picture of the community’s need and tell how the residents will benefit from the project. Let us know how your project will have a positive impact in your community.

Be sure to include all the key dates, expected start and finish times, how it will be built, community involvement expected, how you will promote your project and what other funding sources are expected.

FAQ

How long do we have to finish our project?

Projects must be finished within two years of receiving the money from the foundation.

I don’t have a very good computer. Can I mail in our application?

Absolutely, We accept applications in all forms as long as it gets to us before the Aug. 31 deadline. You can even drop it off at your local UFA farm store, or fuel agency, and ask them to send it on to us.

We are not a registered charity. Can I still submit an application?

You can apply if you are a charity under the Canada Revenue Agency, or a non-profit registered with the province, municipal government or a community service co-operative.

When will we find out if our application is successful?

Follow along on our Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages to keep up-to-date and know exactly when we will be announcing the winners. It will be in October during Co-operative Week in Canada

Will we get all the money we applied for?

We wish we had a big pot of money for all the great projects we see. The $100,000 grant is divided among the top projects our judges believe best fit our mandate.

Can I apply for money for on-going expenses like salaries?

Sorry, our funding is for capital projects that support educational, recreational and cultural facilities in rural Alberta.

How big does my community need to be to apply for funding?

There are plenty of little communities with big hearts in our UFA family. We are looking for projects that will help sustain rural communities.

There isn’t a UFA near me. Can I still apply?

UFA has 40 Farm and Ranch supply stores and more than 100 petroleum locations. As long as you are within 200 kilometres of a UFA location, you are good to go.

We applied for funding last year, but didn’t get it. Can we apply again?

Absolutely. Last year there were more than 200 applications for the grant. The judges had a tough time picking only three. Tweek your application and send it in again.

Should I hire a professional to help me fill out the application?

There is no need to hire a professional. No one knows your project better than you and your committee. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and watch for the application tips we will be posting throughout the summer.

Should I send a picture with my application?

Sometimes pictures are worth a thousand words and help the judges get a good understanding of your project, but it is not necessary. We want to hear your story.

We have more than one project, should we put all projects under one application?

Last year we funded three great projects ranging from $11,000 to $50,000. Send us your top project.

Our project is only for members of a certain demographic – can we still apply?

Of course. The mandate of the foundation is to improve the sustainability of rural Alberta. The judges will pick the top projects.

How can I get a mailed copy of the application form?

Send us an email or give us a call and we will send you the application form. Or you can ask a friend or family member to download an application for you from our website.

Will applications be accepted after August 31st?

No. We need the month of September to read all the great applications. Start the process early and you will have plenty of time.

Can I drop off my application at a Farm Store or Agency?

Absolutely, but remember to let them know to pop it in the mail bag so it reaches us as quickly as possible.

