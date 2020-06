Turner Valley RCMP advise that sometime between 1:00 and 6:30am, June 17, 2020, an unknown person or persons stole a black 2007 Chrysler Aspen SUV from a rural residence south of Hartell off of 514 Ave and Highway 22. Alberta License Plate # BPD 3158. RCMP are advising that if you observe this vehicle, Do NOT approach, but please call the RCMP at 403-933-4262.

Thank you to the High Country Rural Crime Watch for sharing this with us!