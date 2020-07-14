Turner Valley Pool and Spray Park Now Open

The Town of Turner Valley is excited to announce the Dr. Lander Memorial Swimming Pool and spray park opened for the season on Thursday, July 9.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission to staff and patrons, the Town has implemented guidelines and has adjusted programming to adhere to provincial gathering and distancing restrictions. To meet these requirements, all swimmers must pre-register for a designated time to use the pool. Registration is not required for the spray park but physical distancing guidelines apply.

The pandemic has altered almost all pool operations. It is important for the public to understand the plan for opening the pool may change over the coming weeks depending on the provincial situation and the pool staff’s ability to regulate distancing and traffic flow in the facilities.

Operations will be reviewed and adjusted based on the success of the opening plans. We appreciate your patience as we navigate opening while adhering to physical distancing and gathering guidelines set out by the Government of Alberta.

2020 Pool Guidelines

All swimmers must pre-register and will be allocated a designated swim time. Walk-ins will not be permitted to help control distancing and allow fair access to the pool.

Maximum pool occupancy is 40 to ensure 2m minimum distancing between swimmers.

Swimming lessons will not be offered at this time due to the risk of close contact between instructors and students.

Aquafit and lane swim will be offered; other programs may be added according to demand.

Arrival time: swimmers are asked not to arrive more than 5-10 minutes prior to the booked time.

Locker rooms: come dressed to swim as locker room space is limited due to distancing measures.

Lockers will not be available; bags and accessories must be stored in a designated area on the pool deck.

Pool schedule will be divided into 1.5-hour swim times. 30 minutes will be allocated between sessions to sanitize the facility. A new session will start every 2 hours.

Pre-Registering to Book Pool Time

All swimmers must pre-register to book time at the pool.

Please phone 403.933.7483 or email tvpool@turnervalley.ca to book and pay for passes and registered group swimming in advance of arrival.

The pool lobby will also be open, with physical distancing measures in place, to accept payment for passes and group registration as follows:

Saturday, July 4 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday, July 6 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bookings are limited to a two-week period and spaces are subject to availability.

Booking Options

Registered Group (Cohort) Bookings (Cohorts, as defined by the Government of Alberta, are small groups of people whose members do not always keep 2m apart, but agree to maintain physical distancing from those outside their cohort):

3 groups of maximum 13 people (1 tot/young family section and 2 youth/adult sections available).

Must be pre-booked, members must all be registered and payment is due at time of booking.

Registered Programs: Participation must be pre-booked and is subject to available space.

Registered Public Swim Bookings: Must be pre-booked in 1.5 hour time slots.

Pool Fees and Passes

2019 prices will remain in effect for the season. Annual passes will not be offered due to the reduced season.

Pool Passes Day Pass 10-Day Pass Preschooler, age 3-6 $2.00 $17.50 Child/Youth, age 7 – 17 $4.00 $35.00 Adult $6.00 $50.00 Senior $5.00 $45.00 Aquafit $5.00 Program pass $125 Lane swim $6.00 $50.00 (seniors $45.00)

Program pass $125

FCSS Pool Fee Subsidy Program

Low income residents of Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Foothills County may qualify for free pool passes. Limited quantities are available by contacting the Okotoks Family Resource Centre at 403.995.2626. Passes are courtesy of the Town of Turner Valley.

Please visit the Pool page for more information.