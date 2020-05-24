Turner Valley Community Clean Up

To support residents with spring cleaning now that the season has finally arrived, the Town will be temporarily supplying roll-off bins for the free disposal of household items from May 15 to 29. The bins filled up on the long weekend, and collection was suspended, but have now been emptied.

Please see the Roll-Off Bin Map (pdf) to find the nearest location. DO NOT leave waste next to full bins as this may result in a dumping fine. Wait for bins to be emptied and returned.

Bin Locations:

Imperial Dr at Royalite Way SE

Southwood Rd SE (at Bailey Ridge park)

Calkins Pl (east of Main St)

Mcleod Cres. (southeast corner)

Anderson Cres. NW (northeast corner)

Edward Ave at Country Meadows St

Seclusion Valley Dr NE (west of Blakeman Point NE)

Acceptable items: water heaters, furniture, stoves, washer, dryer, outdoor furniture, small household goods, weight training equipment, mattresses including bed frames, electric lawn mower/trimmer, BBQ’s, microwaves, general yard items.

Unacceptable items: tires, propane tanks, refrigerators, freezers, commercial waste, construction, renovation and demolition waste, hazardous waste, automotive parts and automotive batteries, recyclables, motors or any equipment containing oils or fuels.

Yard waste: yard waste including leaves, brush, stumps and sod should be taken directly to the regional transfer station.

Regional Transfer Station

168 Street W. & 402 Avenue

t. 403.938.5224

Hours of Operation

April 15 – November 15

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm