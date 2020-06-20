Turner Valley Campground Open; Pool and Spray Park to Open in July

The Town of Turner Valley staff are working hard to adjust plans to accommodate the opening of municipal facilities in response to the Province’s revised relaunch strategy. The Dr. Lander Memorial Pool and spray park are expected to open July 6 as part of the second stage. Turner Valley Municipal Campground opened on June 17 and the ball diamond will be open for restricted league play. Facility operations will be adjusted to ensure adherence to Alberta Health guidelines and provincial direction. More details will be provided as soon as they are available. Your patience and understanding are sincerely appreciated.

Turner Valley Municipal Campground

The Public Health Orders have required adjustments to operations of the Turner Valley Municipal Campground, which opened June 17. Sites are available on a first come, first-served basis only. No tenting is permitted and all units must be self-contained with onboard water and washroom facilities. Showers and washrooms will not be available.

We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding at this time.

Inquiries can be directed to admin@turnervalley.ca or by contacting the Town Office at 403.933.4944 during regular business hours.

Powered sites: $35/night

Non-powered sites: $28/night

The maximum stay is 14 consecutive nights.

Campground Amenities

Each campsite includes a fire pit. Public showers and bathrooms will not be open during the COVID-19. The campground is centrally located and and is a great overnight base for day adventures into Kananaskis.