Town Searching for Veterans for Second Phase of Veterans Wall Memorial

The Town of Okotoks is asking for help in collecting the names of local residents who served in the Boer War, World War I and the Korean War for the second phase of the Salute to Veterans Wall project.

“To date we have identified approximately eight local residents who served in the Boer War, 120 who served in World War I and only one in the Korean War,” said Kathy Coutts, the Town’s museum and archives specialist. “We do not want to miss anyone so we are asking the public to assist us in identifying those who enlisted from the Okotoks district in any of the three wars. We wish to include their name, area of service and a photograph.”

The goal is to have the research completed by the end of June and to unveil Phase 2 of the Salute to Our Veterans Wall later this fall. The memorial features the names and photographs of all those from the Okotoks district who enlisted and illustrates how Okotoks’ contribution was substantial, even though it was a small community.

The first phase of the Veterans Wall project, located on Veterans Way, was unveiled in 2017 and featured the men and women from the Okotoks district who enlisted in World War II. The Town is partnering with the Okotoks Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion #291 on this project, with some potential funding coming from the organization.

“This next phase of the Veterans Wall definitely serves our community and we hope to see local funds be put towards this project,” said Bob McLeod, President of the Okotoks Legion.

To submit names and photographs of servicemen and women, or if you have further questions, please contact the Okotoks Museum and Archives at 403-938-8969 or through the online form.

The deadline to submit names and photographs for consideration is Sunday, June 14, 2020.