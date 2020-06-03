Town of Okotoks: Celebrating our Seniors, June 1-7

Seniors contribute so much to our community, through supporting family members and friends, assisting charities and volunteering their time. The Town is honouring and recognizing all seniors for making our community stronger.

Celebration Events and Activities

Free Mug Giveaway!

Just for Okotoks seniors 65 and older! The Town has 300 collector Okotoks Stronger Together mugs available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up for your free mug from May 27 to June 3! Details here.

Thank a Senior Campaign

We all know a senior in our life, our community, our church, our association, our neighbourhood, or our family who has made a difference.

We’ve created a thank you note that you can download and print off at the link below, or get creative and make your own! Then drop the thank you note at a senior’s doorstep or drop by and say a personal thank you (from a safe physical distance of course)! Find the card here.

Free Treat Friday

The Town is partnering with Tim Hortons to offer a complimentary tea/coffee and a cookie to Okotoks’ seniors! Drive through or stop in for take out on Friday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. All 3 Tim Hortons locations in Okotoks are participating. Visit one of the following locations to pick up your free treat:

18 Southridge Drive

200 Southridge Drive

32 Street SE & Southbank Road

For all events and full details, please visit the website.