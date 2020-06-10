Town of High River Releases Local Relaunch Strategy and Timelines

A Message from Mayor Craig Snodgrass Town of High River’s Local Relaunch Strategy Timelines: June – September 2020

Town sports fields are open again for casual use only, no league or organized play

This spring, High River has pulled together during the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented event that is not over yet. We’ve encouraged each other, remained calm, showed kindness, and have set a new standard for community spirit and community pride. I am always proud of this Town and what we can achieve when we pull together.

Thanks to a coordinated effort from our local health care professionals, our Primary Care Network team, Alberta Health Services and Provincial medical officials, we have managed to avoid more widespread and serious repercussions despite being an epicenter for the province.

Thank you to everyone, from our health care and front line heroes, to our everyday heroes – our residents who have stayed the course, businesses, service providers and our own Town staff. Your efforts have resulted in the good position we are in today. Let’s stick together and remain positive.

The Town’s local relaunch timelines are below. Our local strategy is based on following the province’s recommendations, monitoring the data, observing our neighbouring communities and ultimately doing what we believe serves High River best… CLICK HERE TO OPEN THE LOCAL RELAUNCH STRATEGY

Visit highriver.ca/covid19 for more updated information as the Relaunch Strategy is implemented.