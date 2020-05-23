Town of High River Annual River Monitoring Begins

Town staff compile local observations to determine if action is required
HIGH RIVER AB – The Highwood River flows are in the normal range for the annual spring thaw. High River staff are monitoring the river until the end of June. Weekly river updates and river monitoring signs will keep the community informed. Visit highriver.ca/river-monitoring for more information.
Town staff check key monitoring stations to collect data specifically gathered for the Highwood River Basin. This data includes daily, real time information about the snowpack and snowmelt as the river makes its way towards the Town, descending 1,500 meters from its source in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park. Data for High River is compiled by monitoring stream flow and volume at these stations and by anticipating the impacts of temperatures and precipitation. Monitoring results are shared with the community weekly.
This year, the Town will use LED signs in high traffic areas that will give the river’s “status at a glance” to passing motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The signs will provide the daily river monitoring status and direct people to highriver.ca/river-monitoring for more information.
The four standard stages of river monitoring are similar to fire hazard signs seen in forestry areas or provincial parks and in the same way, will help raise awareness of the potential for risk.
The four stages of river monitoring are:
- Normal (green)
- High stream flow advisory (yellow)
- Flood watch (orange) and
- Flood warning (red)
If a flood watch is necessary residents will be advised to prepare and be ready. A flood warning means there is a potential emergency. Residents should tune into the radio or social media and monitor emergency notifications for instructions as the Town’s response plan is activated.
River monitoring by Town staff will continue until the end of June. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts, and to follow the Town’s Facebook and Twitter channels for regular information and updates.
More details, including information about the new signs, the four stages of monitoring and how to prepare for an emergency can be found on the Town’s website: Emergency Management – High River is Ready.