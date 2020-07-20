Town of Black Diamond Receives Environmental Grant

The Town of Black Diamond has been awarded a Community Naturalization and Tree Planting Grant from FortisAlberta for $2,500. The grant will be used to plant trees at the 606 Riverside rehabilitation project.
Through these grants, FortisAlberta seek to support their municipal customers with developing and improving environmentally friendly programs and facilities in their communities.
There were 15 grants handed out in all. The following are other recipients of this program:
- Barrhead County will plant trees at Klondike Park
- Town of Bentley will plant trees at Gateway Pocket Park
- Village of Bittern Lake will plant trees at the recreational area upgrade
- Town of Bon Accord will plant trees along the walking trail
- Bruderheim Ag Society will plant native species trees for a multi-generational community park
- Village of Chipman will plant trees along the boulevards
- Town of Devon will plant trees in Voyageur Park
- Town of Didsbury will develop a tree nursery
- Town of Drayton Valley will plant trees and shrubs supporting community beautification
- Villageof Duchess will revitalize the downtown area by planting trees
- Town of Innisfail will plant trees at the skate park
- Village of Irma will plant trees for storm water protection
- Town of Irricana will develop their community gardens
- Summer Village of Lakeview will plant trees and shrubs at Goose Landing Park