Town of Black Diamond Receives Environmental Grant

The Town of Black Diamond has been awarded a Community Naturalization and Tree Planting Grant from FortisAlberta for $2,500. The grant will be used to plant trees at the 606 Riverside rehabilitation project.

Through these grants, FortisAlberta seek to support their municipal customers with developing and improving environmentally friendly programs and facilities in their communities.

