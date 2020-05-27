Tourism Week: Statement from Minister Fir

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Tanya Fir issued the following statement on Tourism Week, May 24 to 31:

“Alberta’s tourism industry, and the innovative tourism businesses behind it, play a valuable role in driving our economy forward.

“Every year, Alberta’s iconic landscapes, destinations and experiences draw millions of visitors who spend billions in our communities, and support thousands of full-time jobs that Alberta families depend on. In 2017, the industry employed almost 73,000 Albertans and visitors spent almost $9 billion in our province.

“Alberta’s tourism industry has been faced with unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our tourism industry was one of the industries hit first, and hit hardest, and we recognize there will be more challenges to overcome in the months and year ahead.

“That’s why we are working to do all we can to provide relief now so that we can move through the phases of relaunch, and pave a path to recovery.

“Leaders in Alberta’s tourism industry exemplify the determination, optimism and ingenuity that defines Albertans. They are trailblazers and they are committed partners, job creators, and pillars of our communities. They work hard, and our government is committed to working just as hard to support them.

“We will continue to move forward with plans to help Alberta’s tourism industry recover and grow by responding and providing immediate relief, relaunching and supporting the sector through recovery, and rebuilding and positioning the sector for long-term growth through our ongoing work with Travel Alberta on a 10-year tourism strategy.

“Our province has so much to offer. This week, I encourage Albertans to safely and responsibly go out to support your local businesses and explore the unique attractions and landscapes in your communities.”

