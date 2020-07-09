Tips for Instagram Influencer Marketing in 2020

In the last few years, Instagram having a high growth with many followers and millions of subscribers. Addition to that, Instagram is expanding towards many features that attract many teenagers. With the feature of stories, snaps, and many more., Instagram makes a remarkable platform in social media.

WHAT EXACTLY THE INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER?

Generally, Instagram influencers have a range of followers from ten thousand to millions, sometimes it may go to a hundred million. The best example of Instagram influencers is top celebrities, sportsmen, beauty products and so on. These groups of people are commonly called Instagram influencers. So, what Instagram influencers do is, they share contents on social media and build communities around certain topics. These Instagram influencers share the content covering travels, fitness, foods, beauty and sometimes fashion and style.

The main success of Instagram influencers is authenticity and personality. Through this platform, celebrities share the most beautiful and perfect moments and make the users feel very genuine about everything they share. Instagram influencers are also known as macro-influencers. Alike, some micro-influencers have a range of followers thousands to ten thousand.

STEP 1 – CHOOSE THE RIGHT INFLUENCER

It is very important and difficult to identify the right influencers. But finding the right influencers is quite challenging. So to choose the right partner, discover familiar hashtags that make a perfect match. By using hashtags, it is easy to discover the popular account on Instagram and sometimes, it can lead to the influencers.

STEP 2- OPTIMIZE YOUR INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

To optimize your campaign, set up the campaigns in a creative way by creating more awareness for your brand and sometimes promote your product. Addition to that, choose the appropriate influencer. If a company focuses on a small segment, choose micro-influencers. On the other hand, if a company focuses on a larger group, then choose macro-influencers.

STEP 3- LOOK FOR IMPORTANT METRICS

Sometimes, choosing a wrong influencer can make a negative impact on your product. Look for the important metrics such as industry niche, number of followers, quality of the followers and post cost. Addition to that, look into the traffic web generated by your influencer. Tools such as Iconosquare, Tapinfluence help to calculate the engagement levels of a post.

STEP 4- FOLLOW BEST PRACTICE AND MAINTAIN TRANSPARENCY

In social media, it is quite easy to lose followers, if the company failed to be transparent. Sometimes, macro influencers ask for the disclosure of the brand partnership. Most of the influencers are smart enough to acknowledge when they are being misled. So to hold the product’s credibility, it is better to maintain transparency and create marketing campaigns that don’t look like ads.

STEP 5 – TRACK THE SUCCESS OF YOUR STRATEGY

It is quite an ordinary procedure to track the success of your strategy. By tracking, you can come to a conclusion which things go right and which doesn’t. So by tracking the success of your strategy, you must look into the number of followers, likes, comments and share for the post. So by doing this, you can easily reach the target audience. The number of shares, comments and likes are measured as a percentage against the number of followers.

HOW POWERFUL IS THE INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER?

The dynamic growth of social media made the rise of influencer marketing. So it is important to know how powerful Instagram influencers are. The important thing the influencer does is engagement and suitability. As earlier mentioned, Instagram influencers promote the Amazon products through their lifestyle. Addition to that, social media is showing good growth with an increase in followers, influencers show a powerful growth towards your product.

