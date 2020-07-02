Tips for a Great Yard

A healthy yard is not only a beautiful way to add value to your property, it also enhances the environment by filtering rainwater, attracting birds and good insects, and absorbing pollution.

Regular maintenance and keeping a watchful eye out for potential problems are ways you can make the most of your personal outdoor oasis while contributing to a beautiful, vibrant urban environment. Here are some tips to help with lawn care and make your outdoor space one of the best on the block:

Mow high. Keeping the blade of the lawnmower raised for a 2.5 to 3-inch cut is best because it helps a strong root system develop in the lawn and discourages weed growth.

Don’t water too often. By watering deeply and infrequently you can encourage deep root growth. Water in the morning and you’ll lose less moisture to evaporation.

Keep an eye open for pests. A small number of weeds or bugs is nothing to worry about, and if you catch a problem before it gets out of hand you will have an easier time dealing with it. If your problem reaches a point where you need to use a pesticide, just follow the label. Any products on store shelves are approved by Health Canada before they are made available to consumers to ensure they’re safe for people, pets and the environment.

