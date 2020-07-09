Thousands of Albertans Get to Work on Keystone XL

After more than a decade of planning and perseverance, shovels are in the ground on the Alberta segment of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Almost 12 years after TC Energy first proposed the project, thousands of local workers, including engineers, welders, heavy equipment operators, labourers, teamsters, safety inspectors, Indigenous monitors and other skilled tradespeople, are lacing up their work boots near Oyen and beginning construction on the Alberta spread of the 1,947-kilometre pipeline.

Keystone XL will safely and reliably deliver up to 830,000 barrels per day of western Canadian crude oil from Hardisty to Steele City, Neb., where it will connect with existing facilities to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refiners to meet critical needs for transportation fuel and other life-enhancing products. Our province’s $1.5 billion equity stake in Keystone XL will enhance and protect the value of our natural resources, to the benefit of all Albertans.

“After many years of stringent environmental review, collaboration with landowners, local officials and Indigenous groups and a dogged determination to never say die, this project – essential to our economic recovery – is well underway. Not only will Keystone XL create jobs when they are needed most, it will strengthen continental energy security and independence by ensuring that Canadian oil – developed under the world’s highest environmental, human rights, and labour standards – continues to be a dominant force in global supply.”Jason Kenney, Premier

The project will see about 2,000 construction workers hired in Alberta over the next two years, spurring thousands of additional jobs and increased economic activity in associated trades, retail, and hospitality services along the construction route. Overall, the project will contribute about $2.4 billion to Canada’s GDP and will generate more than $7 million in property taxes in the first year in service. It’s estimated the project will generate $30 billion in tax and royalty revenues for current and future generations of Albertans.

“Keystone XL is an important energy infrastructure project that is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen North American energy security. We greatly appreciate Premier Kenney’s partnership in this important investment and we look forward to working with his government as we continue to invest in and strengthen Alberta’s economy. We also strongly value the ongoing collaboration and support from First Nations, building trades unions, landowners, and our contractors and suppliers over the last dozen years.”Richard Prior, president, Keystone XL

“When post-pandemic energy demand revives, there will be a greater need than ever for Alberta to get our energy to market. We are immensely proud of our industry and will continue to stand alongside it and advocate for its resurgence. The Canadian oil sands will continue to be developed and continue to serve as a stable, reliable and responsible source of energy for Canada, the United States and the world.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy

“Keystone XL not only benefits the province’s economic wellbeing, it also benefits our municipality. By working together with the Province of Alberta, TC Energy, Michels and local officials, we will ensure the continued prosperity of our rural communities.”Roger Didychuk, senior vice-president, SITE Resource Group

Investing in Keystone XL is part of the more than $10 billion infrastructure spending announced as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan. This spending includes: $6.9 billion Budget 2020 capital spending, $980 million accelerated for Capital Maintenance and Renewal, $150 million for Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program and water infrastructure projects, $600 million in strategic infrastructure projects, $500 million in municipal infrastructure and $1.5 billion for Keystone XL.

Quick facts

269 kilometres of pipeline will be constructed and commissioned in Alberta over the next three years.

Keystone XL is expected to be complete and operational in 2023.

Safety is the project’s highest priority, and with the current and evolving COVID-19 conditions, construction crews will continue to take guidance from health authorities to determine the most proactive and responsible actions in order to ensure the workforce and the surrounding communities are safe during Keystone XL’s construction activities.

Related information