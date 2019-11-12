This November, Alberta RCMP Reminds Road Users to Buckle up for Every Ride

Edmonton – As Albertans welcome winter, the RCMP reminds all drivers and passengers that traffic safety starts with buckling up.

Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following traffic safety tips for optimal use of occupant restraints:

· Ensure the seatbelt is positioned securely across the hip bones and the shoulder. The shoulder belt should sit across the centre of the chest, and never under your arm or behind your back.

· The law in Alberta requires that children under six years old or under 40 lbs (18 kg) be properly restrained in a car seat. (Alberta Seatbelts, 2014)

· Most children are ready for standard seatbelts when they are nine years old or older, and either weigh over 80 pounds (36 kg), or are taller than 4’9” (145 cm). (Alberta Transportation, 2015)

· Children under the age of 13 are safest in the back seat. (Alberta Transportation, 2018)

“Occupant restraints keep all vehicle occupants safe and decrease the severity of injury,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “Wearing a seatbelt and ensuring all passengers are properly restrained is a simple and effective way to ensure everyone’s safety in a collision.”

“In 2018, Alberta RCMP issued over 5,800 occupant restraint tickets,” stated Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Traffic Services. “Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. Buckle up, every single time, whether you’re driving to work or just around the block, to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.