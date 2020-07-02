Teddy Bear Hunt

The Teddy Bears can’t come together for their annual picnic in Okotoks this year but they are still planning to have a lot of fun around town on July 9th! Foothills Children’s Wellness Network partners, non-profits, Town services and local businesses that serve families will set up outdoor displays of bears engaged in various adventures.

Families are encouraged to walk, bike or drive around town to discover the vignettes. Meet staff and ask questions, take photos and enjoy some family time!

For more information visit okotoks.ca/TeddyBear