Supporting Alberta’s Relaunch in the Legislature

Alberta MLAs returned to the legislature today to debate legislation that will make life better for Albertans as the economy recovers from COVID-19.

Nathan Cooper

Last week, Government House Leader Jason Nixon asked Speaker Nathan Cooper to recall MLAs to the chamber and a 2020 spring sitting calendar was drawn up for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With more Albertans heading back to work, it is only fair the province’s policy-makers convene in Edmonton to debate legislation critical to getting the province back on track after a protracted commodities price war and COVID-19. We are resilient people, but the need for government to be laser-focused on job creation, creating certainty for industry and protecting vulnerable Albertans has never been more acute. These will be our main goals as we ease into relaunching the province.”Jason Nixon, Government House Leader

At least 10 pieces of legislation will be introduced this session, including affirming parental rights to make important choices about their children’s education, strengthening public safety and cutting red tape. Government looks forward to continuing to fulfil its promises to Albertans, building on the 56 per cent of commitments from the election either fulfilled or underway.

MLAs will continue to practice physical distancing while in the chamber, where possible, and every effort will be made to ensure limited contact between members, media and legislature staff in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. In returning to more normal operations of the legislature, we will ensure democratic accountability while making every effort to reduce contact between members.

Related information