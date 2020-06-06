Summer Road Trips to Beautiful Local Parks

Although at the moment we may not be able to head cross country to some of our beautiful national parks, with local parks now reopened to the public there are plenty of great drives to experience with spectacular views.

Niagara Falls to Niagara-on-the-Lake. This drive is a short-but-sweet trek along the Niagara Parkway. The road follows the Niagara River and features plenty of beautiful sites along the way. Start by seeing the powerful falls and end your journey in the lush wine region of Ontario.

Icefields Parkway. The best part of this Calgary drive is that you don’t have to head off the beaten trail to see gorgeous views. The parkway will take you from serene Lake Louise to breathtaking Jasper in over 200 kilometres of non-stop wildlife.

Skinner Pond to Jude Point. P.E.I. may be a small island, but it boasts some of the most iconic coastal views in the country. Start your journey in Skinner Pond, the home of “Stompin’ Tom” Connors and make your way to Judes Point Harbour. The harbour has the largest inshore fishing fleet on the island.

Yellowhead Highway to Minnedosa Valley. The prairies may have a reputation for being rather flat, but the drive along Highway 16 in Manitoba will change your mind. This road trip winds through peaks and valleys, passing through quaint towns ending the journey in Minnedosa. If you’re lucky, the Northern Lights have been known to make an appearance.

