Strengthening Alberta’s Pandemic Response

The government is seeking proposals to review the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third-party review will enhance Alberta’s capacity to respond to a potential second wave of COVID-19 and any future pandemics. A strong, coordinated response can help save lives, prevent wide-scale spread of disease and help jobs and the economy bounce back more quickly.

A request for proposals (RFP) is now open for a thorough review of all aspects of the pandemic response, including:

health system response

economic response

governance and decision-making

procurement

engagement with other governments and stakeholders

communications

The review will be similar to those conducted after past historic natural disasters, including the 2016 Horse River fire that swept through Fort McMurray, the 2013 floods in southern Alberta and the 2011 Slave Lake fire.

Consultants have until Aug.10 to submit their proposals and all proposals will undergo a thorough review process. The province aims to choose the successful candidate by Aug.19 so that the pandemic response review can begin immediately and be completed this fall.

Related information