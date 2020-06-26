Streamlining Emissions Reduction Supports

As part of the government’s ongoing work to reduce red tape, new legislation would move Alberta from two provincially funded emissions reduction agencies to one.

If Bill 22 is passed, most remaining programs and services that have been led by Energy Efficiency Alberta (EEA) will transition to Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) – an organization that has been helping industries and businesses save money and reduce emissions for more than 10 years.

This move will focus the province’s funding on one agency, and make it clearer for applicants and their service providers to access emissions-reduction programs. In addition, a portion of EEA’s funding was derived from the now-repealed consumer carbon tax, which government eliminated in 2019 as part of a platform commitment to Albertans.

“Our government has always maintained that we must leverage our industry partners and small- and medium-sized businesses in order to tackle emissions. We have also committed to streamlining government delivery of services and cutting red tape. By rolling EEA into ERA, we are accomplishing all of the above. We thank the board and staff of EEA for their service, and we look forward to continuing important emissions-reduction work under ERA as we move to a stronger, more diversified economy and put Albertans back to work.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

ERA works with government, industry and innovators to accelerate the development of technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and attract investment. Through ERA, Alberta’s emissions-reduction efforts will focus on the commercial and industrial sectors, which account for more than 65 per cent of the province’s total emissions.

“Reducing costs and emissions are core to ERA’s mandate, and we have a proven business model to offer the organizational efficiencies and results the province is seeking. We will build on EEA’s expertise and experience to help Alberta’s industries achieve sustainable environmental outcomes, attract investment, and improve their overall competitiveness.”Steve MacDonald, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

Going forward, government will work with ERA on new ideas and solutions for managing and reducing emissions. Decisions on specific programs and administrative details are underway and will be shared with Albertans as updates become available.

EEA will continue to honour pre-existing program commitments, collaborate with applicants, and field inquiries until the agency closes on Sept. 30.

Quick facts

ERA will be supported by the funds generated from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system, which regulates emissions from large industries.

Since 2009, Emissions Reduction Alberta has committed more than $534 million to 161 projects that are worth $4 billion. These projects are estimated to reduce emissions by almost 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030.

