Stimulus Plan Boosts School Upkeep and Renewal

An unprecedented investment in school maintenance and renewal projects will create jobs and support Alberta’s economic recovery.

Capital funding for school divisions has been increased by $250 million to help boost the economy, while also accelerating important maintenance to existing schools. This funding will support hundreds of projects in all school divisions across the province. The work will create about 3,750 jobs and see more Albertans working again sooner.

“We’re getting Albertans back to work by investing in hundreds of infrastructure and renewal projects in schools across the province. This is great news for staff and students who will benefit from more modern learning environments.”Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

The province will work with school divisions to invest dollars in the most efficient and effective ways possible. Specific projects will be confirmed by the start of June. The majority of projects are anticipated to be completed by October.

“Increased funding for capital maintenance and renewal – along with 74 school projects in design, planning and construction – will create jobs when we need them most, while enhancing the value and lifespan of our province’s infrastructure.”Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure

This initiative is an acceleration of investment in school maintenance and renewal projects, and is separate from funding for new schools or modernizations. Approved projects must align with the requirements of Alberta Education’s Infrastructure Maintenance and Renewal program and fall into one of the following categories:

building envelope (e.g., roofs, doors, windows, exterior finishes)

mechanical (e.g., plumbing, heating and ventilation)

electrical (e.g., lighting upgrades)

structural (e.g., foundations)

site improvements (e.g., parking lot repair, regrading for drainage)

interior upgrades

“The Alberta School Boards Association is pleased with this additional investment by the provincial government, as schools are the heart of our local communities. This provides timely support as many school boards face challenges with aging facilities.”Lorrie Jess, president, Alberta School Boards Association

“Increased infrastructure and maintenance funding will allow school divisions across the province to accelerate upgrades to their schools. In turn, this increased funding will enhance learning spaces for our students while helping divisions extend the lifespan of their aging school facilities.”Bevan Daverne, president, College of Alberta School Superintendents

This initiative is part of Alberta’s capital maintenance and renewal (CMR) stimulus plan. The province is doubling CMR funding in 2020-21 from $937 million to $1.9 billion so more companies can keep their workers employed during these challenging times and Albertans can benefit from these projects sooner.

