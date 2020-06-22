  • June 21, 2020
  • Last Update June 18, 2020 8:27 pm
  • Alberta, Canada
Gateway Gazette

Statement from Alberta RCMP: Fair Deal Panel Report

Gateway Gazette ContributorBy Gateway Gazette Contributor 2 hours ago
0 10 Less than a minute

Edmonton – Today, the Government of Alberta released its response to recommendations made by the Alberta Fair Deal Panel, one of which was to undertake a study examining the creation of a provincial police force.

“The safety and security of citizens has always been the number one priority of the Alberta RCMP, and it will continue to be as long as we have the privilege of being Alberta’s Provincial Police Service,” says Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, “We will continue to modernize policing services and processes in the province, and we know the needs and concerns of Albertans play a large role in shaping how those services and processes will evolve.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work closely with citizens, community groups and leaders, non-government and government partners, to hear concerns and diligently address the issues that are impacting Albertans most.   

Alberta RCMP HQ

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Grassroots

Turner Valley RCMP Looking for Stolen Vehicle

  • June 18, 2020
RCMP Updates

Alberta RCMP Charge Three in an International Luxury…

  • June 13, 2020
RCMP Updates

Raymond/Magrath RCMP Investigate Drownings and Search for Missing…

  • June 12, 2020

Leave a Reply