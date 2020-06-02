Statement by Minister Chagger on Filipino Heritage Month

OTTAWA, June 1, 2020

This June we mark Filipino Heritage Month, which gives Canadians the opportunity to highlight the valuable contributions people of Filipino origin have made to the social, economic, political, and cultural fabric of Canada.

In the fight against COVID-19, the Filipino community is on the frontlines in Canada’s healthcare sector, as nurses, personal support workers, and caregivers. As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I say thank you. This support is valuable during such an unprecedented time.

The Filipino community is a beautiful example of diversity that makes us stronger. I invite Canadians from all walks of life to learn more about the culture and traditions of people of Filipino origin—the fastest-growing community in the country.

On behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I wish everyone a happy Filipino Heritage Month. Mabuhay!