Seven Albertans Joining Alberta Order of Excellence

Seven remarkable Albertans will be invested into the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2020.

The Order recognizes those who have made an outstanding provincial, national or international impact, and is the highest honour a citizen can receive as an official part of the Canadian Honours System.

“Members of the Alberta Order of Excellence represent the best of our province. Their dedication, innovation and commitment to caring for others serve as a testament to the importance of active citizenship and a powerful reminder of the role we can each play in building a stronger future for our fellow Albertans and for all Canadians.”

Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell, Chancellor of the Alberta Order of Excellence

The Alberta Order of Excellence members to be invested in 2020 are:

JudyLynn Archer, Edmonton

Jim Boucher, Fort McKay

Charlie Fischer, Calgary

Frances Harley, Edmonton

John Mah, Edmonton

Holger Petersen, Edmonton

Ed Stelmach, Lamont

The new additions will bring the total membership of the Alberta Order of Excellence to 188.

More information and biographies of the new members will be made available as the investiture ceremony approaches.

Related information