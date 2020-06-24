Scotts Canada Gro for Good Garden and Green Spaces Grants

The results are in, and we are thrilled to announce our 2020 Gro for good grant recipients! Each of these deserving communities was awarded a $2,500 grant to help them continue to develop sustainable gardens and greenspaces in their communities.

Congratulations to the following projects and organizations that have received a grant this year:

• Earthwise Demonstration Community Food Garden, DRS Earthwise Society, Delta, BC

• Benalto Community Garden, Red Deer County, AB

• Kelliher School Community Garden, Kelliher, SK

• Bob Rumball Canadian Centre of Excellence for the Deaf Community Garden, Milton, ON

• Aménagement de la cour – École Saint-Joseph, Drummondville. QC

• Forêt et Jardins nourriciers, Société D’Horticulture et D’Écologie de Roberval, QC

As #gardenwarriors, we know that plants, gardens and greenspaces do wonders for our body and mental wellbeing. We certainly need gardening now more than ever! In light of COVID-19, we must also be respectful of the government and social measures that have been put in place to protect everyone. It is with that in mind, that we would like to communicate the changes we are making to the 2020 Gro for good program.

Facebook Video Contest: Gro for good grant recipients, are now eligible to receive an additional $2,500 cash grant that will be awarded based on a social media contest hosted on our Facebook page. Originally, scheduled for June, the contest has been postponed to later in the season to respect social distancing as determined by the local, provincial and national health authorities.

Further details regarding timing will be announced once a new video contest date has been determined.

Thank you to all applicants: Scotts Canada, Communities in Bloom, Plant · Grow ·Share a Row, and Nutrients for Life applaud your efforts to enhance your communities. #GroForGood #sustainablegardens #greenspaces #community

Source: Communities in Bloom