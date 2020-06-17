Save the Date….Thursday June 25th with The Eagle 100.9

With so much uncertainty in the world right now our community health and wellness programs need us more than ever! Let’s bring our community together and raise funds for Health and Wellness with the 2020 Together We Make a Difference Radiothon on June 25th.

How can you help? We are looking for your support!

– Business Donations: Businesses can sponsor our event; we have levels of sponsorship to fit every budget, businesses will be highlighted before, during and after our event.

– Phone In: Call into the Radiothon on June 25th and make a donation! We once again will have hourly prizes from some amazing local businesses.

– Spread the word: Let your friends and family know you support the SRHT and how they can make an impact locally.

Please tune into the Eagle 100.9 on Thursday June 25th, pick up the phone to donate and make a difference in the lives of so many!