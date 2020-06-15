SAAG Welcomes Back Visitors on June 17

Lethbridge, AB, June 3, 2020 – The Southern Alberta Art Gallery (SAAG) is reopening to the public and will begin to welcome back visitors at limited capacity starting on Wednesday, June 17. We are also excited to announce that we have designed a new website, SAAG logo identity and will continue virtual programming until the end of June. Commencing in July, we will offer in-gallery public engagement programs.

We are prioritizing the health and safety of our visitors and the community. The SAAG will encourage online RSVP of these gallery visit timed entry blocks.

Dedicated Access | We encourage those are over 55 years of age or those who consider their health status vulnerable, to visit the gallery during the first hour of the day, and for the general public to attend thereafter. We encourage these gallery guests to wear a face mask. This hour of entry can by booked online.Safe Access | We encourage the public to visit the SAAG galleries wearing face masks, and to follow social distancing protocols during their visit. Large groups and tours will not be permitted at this time.

At the SAAG, we have increased cleaning practices, installed hand sanitizing stations, added a sneeze guard to our Visitor Services area and implemented social distancing markers throughout the building. Please do not visit the SAAG if you have any symptoms of COVD19. If you have any questions about safety and wellness precautions before your visit, please contact Visitor Services | info@saag.ca or 403.327.8770.

We would like to thank the community for staying in touch with us and engaging with our virtual programming! Our updated website will allow guests to easily access information on our current and upcoming exhibitions, public programming, education classes and reserve tickets to visit the gallery.