Rural Health Week: Statement from Minister Shandro

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro issued the following statement on Alberta Rural Health Week, May 25 to 29:

“Health-care providers make untold contributions to enhance the quality of life in rural Alberta. They live in their communities, are active in their communities and care about their communities. They choose to serve in rural communities for the quality of life it provides and for the meaningful relationships they are able to build by working in smaller centres.

“Our health-care providers deliver outstanding patient care regardless of where they work in the province. We want to thank them for their expertise and commitment to keeping Albertans healthy, especially during these unprecedented times as they battle COVID-19 on the front lines.

“During this special week, we also recognize local community volunteers who help keep health care close to home by supporting health-care initiatives and health-care providers in their communities. These volunteers go the extra mile by giving their time, extending kindness and sharing a personal connection that means so much.

“On behalf of all Albertans, we celebrate and thank health-care providers in our rural communities for all they do. They are valued and appreciated. Happy Alberta Rural Health Week.”