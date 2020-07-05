Rowan House: Great Canadian Giving Challenge a Tremendous Success

We may not have been awarded the $20,000 grand prize through this year’s Great Canadian Giving Challenge (it was the Sistering organization out of Toronto) however, we are absolutely considering ourselves winners!! In your efforts to help us gain ballots for the contest, you raised $17,395 over the month of June alone! That’s INCREDIBLE!!

Thank you SO MUCH for your support to help rebuild lives and futures through the many programs of Rowan House. We often say that we work for an organization that should not exist, but until we can fully succeed in our work in prevention, we still need to focus on the women and children that find the strength to reach out for help.

Our services and education are needed now more than ever, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, and it is truly because of YOU that we can continue to make that difference!