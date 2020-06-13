RMSO Music Director Honoured

Ten up and coming Alberta artists and performers have been awarded 2020 Lieutenant Governor of Alberta 2020 Emerging Artist Awards.

Congratulations to Carlos Foggin, one of our 10, 2020 Emerging Artist recipients. Carlos Foggin is driven by his passion to share live orchestral music with as many Albertans as possible! In 2016, he founded the Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra.

(Lieutenant Govenor of Alberta Arts Awards)

The awards celebrate and promote artistic excellence in Alberta in mediums such as theatre, music, technology, literature and visual arts. Since 2003, 20 Distinguished and 63 Emerging Artists have been recognized and $1,230,000 has been awarded to help them further their careers.

This year, 10 artists from 160 applicants were selected by a provincial jury to receive a $10,000-cash award per artist and join a who’s-who of Alberta arts visionaries.

“We are pleased to be able to invest in advancing the careers of these outstanding artists at the early stages of their professional development” said foundation chair Arlene Strom. “When economic times are tough, our artists are particularly vulnerable. And in the midst of societal change and upheaval, ensuring our artist voices and perspectives are heard is critical.”

Learn more about the Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra on their website and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube