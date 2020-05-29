Repair Café – Distancing Style

Check out our virtual Repair Café!

Do you have an item that needs fixing? Are you missing our regularly scheduled Repair Café? We are missing you too! So we are trying a new format – the virtual Repair Café will be taking place on June 6th, during Environment Week!!!!

If you are currently ill, we ask that you hold on to your broken items until the next Repair Café.

How does the virtual Repair Café operate?

Fill out the Participation Form for your broken item before Thursday May 28. (One item per household) If selected, you will be contacted to set up several appointments: Drop-off, repair time with fixer and pick-up. Drop off your item, and any necessary parts, in a box at the Operations Building at your appointed time on May 31st. Log on to Zoom on June 6th at your appointment time and wait to be contacted by the fixer. Stay online with the fixer as long as they indicate. Pick up your item at the Operations Building at your appointed time on June 10th

Items that are allowed:

Electronics such as gaming consoles, CD player, DVD player, camera, adaptor cord,etc.

Bikes! Does your bike need a simple fix or a tune up? (Bike repairs will be done at the Town Operations building parking lot during your scheduled appointment.)

Small appliances such as toasters, coffee makers, lamps, waffle makers…you get the idea!

Smaller pieces of furniture such as small wooden furniture pieces, a clock, or a plastic item that needs some crazy glue.

Toys! Whether it needs glue or some wire soldering, we can try to repair it!

Clothing or housewares (clean please!) that need mending. Full alterations will not be done.

* Items must be under 15 lbs (excluding bikes).

Items not allowed:

Microwaves

Vacuums

House Rules

The work carried out in the Repair Café is free-of-charge on a voluntary basis by the fixers at hand.

Visitors offering broken items for repair do so at their own risk. Experts making repairs offer no guarantee for the repairs carried out with their help and are not liable if objects that are repaired in the Repair Café turn out not to work properly at home.

Fixers are entitled to refuse to repair certain objects, at their own discretion.

Fixers are not obliged to reassemble disassembled appliances that cannot be repaired.

Visitors to the Repair Café are solely responsible for the tidy removal of broken objects that could not be repaired. The Town will help direct visitors on where to take items when they can not be repaired.

New parts or materials known to be required for a repair shall be provided by the visitor.

Will my item be fixed?

We will do our best to match your broken item with one of our fixers. Not all broken items will be able to participate in this new format, so if your item isn’t selected, please hold onto it for our next event. If your item is selected, please keep in mind that not all items can be repaired. It will still be your reasonability to pick up the item and dispose of it properly. Not sure where to dispose of it? Download the Okotoks Waste App for great direction.

How long will it take?

The overall process will take 10 days, less time that it takes to order a new item online these days! Note: All items will undergo a 4-day quarantine period and wiped down before and after being assessed by the fixer.

DIY Repairs

To help flatten the curve, in-person Repair Cafés have been postponed until further notice, but that doesn’t mean that your broken items can’t get fixed! The power to fix your broken stuff is in your own hands, you just didn’t know it. Check out the links to popular repair website below and be ready to be amazed at what you can do.

https://www.ifixit.com

https://wiki.restarters.net/Main_Page

What is a Repair Café?

A Repair Café is an event where people in our community can bring broken things from home to be repaired by volunteers, for FREE!

It is also a place where people can learn from volunteers how to fix common items they find in their homes. Very few people even think about the possibility of repairing their broken products. Most people no longer know how to repair things. Instead of throwing items away, they are given a second life at the Repair Café and aren’t needlessly thrown away in the landfill.

Be a volunteer!

Do you have handy skills you’d like to volunteer? Or just want to find a way to play a little part in giving back to the environment? We’d love to have you join the team as a fixer coach, greeter or at the registration table.

Call 403-938-8936 or

Apply online

The origins of the Repair Café

The Repair Café concept comes from the Netherlands. It was formulated in 2009 by Martine Postma, at the time an Amsterdam-based journalist/publicist. She hit on the idea of setting up low-key meeting places nationwide where neighbours could repair their broken items themselves supported by specialists and in a relaxed atmosphere. The very first Repair Café was held in Amsterdam on 18 October 2009.