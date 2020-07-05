Relaunch Grant to Help Businesses Recover

Starting June 29, eligible small- and medium-sized businesses, co-ops and non-profits can apply for funding so they can open their doors and get Albertans back to work.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant offers financial assistance to Alberta businesses, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations that faced restrictions or closures from public health orders, and experienced a revenue loss of at least 50 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible job creators can apply for up to $5,000 through this program.

This relief for businesses and non-profits can be used to offset the costs they are facing as they reopen their doors. This includes the costs of implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as physical barriers, PPE and cleaning supplies, as well as rent, employee wages, replacing inventory and more.

“Small- and medium-sized businesses are job creators. They employ hundreds of thousands of Albertans and are the backbone of our economy. That’s why we are taking further action to support them as we relaunch our economy and get folks back to work. This builds on Alberta’s nation-leading support for job creators, and will help businesses, cooperatives and non-profits get Albertans working and our economy back on track.”Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

“We continue to hear from small businesses that although they are now fully open, it is not business as usual – with only 20 per cent making normal or better revenues for this time of year. This program will help small businesses in the economic relaunch phase who are struggling to pay for fixed costs such as rent and additional new costs like PPE.”Annie Dormuth, Alberta provincial affairs director, Canadian Federation of Independent Business

“Businesses continue to struggle with the additional costs of getting their businesses – and therefore Alberta’s economy – back up and running. This grant program is very much appreciated and welcomed by small- and medium-sized businesses.”Ken Kobly, president and CEO, Alberta Chambers of Commerce

“Prior to COVID-19, our Thursday buffet was our busiest day. With the help of the funding, we plan to purchase equipment to turn our self-serve buffet into a closed buffet so we can continue to offer this experience to our guests, just with adjustments to serving style.”Done Philip, owner, PDS Restaurant in Brooks

“We will be using the funds to purchase personal protective equipment for our staff and facilities to ensure our customers feel safe when they come back to our businesses.”Peter and Kamal Sandhu, owners, Care Edmonton Inc., and Care Beauty Spa & Hair Inc. in Edmonton

To be eligible, small- and medium-sized businesses, cooperatives and non-profits must have 500 or fewer employees.

The program has a budget of $200 million.

Application intake will open at 10 a.m. on June 29, and remain open until Aug. 31, or for four weeks following the start of stage three of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy – whichever is later.

To manage the expected volume of applications, during the first week of application intake (June 29 to July 3), a specific application day has been designated for specific regions of the province. During this time, applicants are encouraged to apply on the application day that is specified for their region. Beginning July 4,

businesses, cooperatives and non-profits from all regions may apply at any time until application intake closes.

Full program details, including additional eligibility criteria, application days by region, and how to apply, are outlined in the program guidelines.

A program web page and online application portal will launch on alberta.ca when application intake opens at 10 a.m. on June 29.

Quick facts

Many businesses have experienced a dramatic decrease in revenues, while other businesses have temporarily ceased operations as a result of COVID-19.

An Alberta Chambers of Commerce survey conducted in May found that affordability of PPE and sanitization materials is an issue for 22 per cent of businesses.

