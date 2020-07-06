Reinvesting in William Watson Lodge

Construction will soon be underway at William Watson Lodge in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.

William Watson Lodge provides year-round, barrier-free wilderness lodging for persons with disabilities, seniors and their families. Beginning in late July, the existing main day lodge will be demolished and a new day lodge will be built.

The Government of Alberta is investing $6 million into the project, which will take about two years to complete and create well-paying construction jobs for Alberta workers.

“William Watson Lodge has served Albertans with accessibility challenges for almost 40 years and we want this tradition to continue. The new day lodge will vastly improve safety for visitors, caregivers and staff, and construction will create jobs for Albertans. I look forward to seeing the new facility when it is fully operational and ready to welcome visitors again.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

The day lodge is at the end of its lifespan and requires replacement in order to continue to be able to serve Albertans living with disabilities and Alberta seniors. Design plans will improve its environment footprint by using low-impact building materials and reducing the facility’s energy consumption while complying with international accessibilty standards. To ensure a safe construction site, the area will be fully closed to visitors for the duration of the rebuild.

Built in 1981, William Watson Lodge has connected people of all abilities, ages and cultures to recreational opportunities in nature.

Until construction is underway, the lodge and campground will accept bookings for visitors from July 2-26. To make a reservation, please call 403-591-7227.

Quick facts